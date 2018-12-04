Heat's James Johnson: Dealing with illness

Johnson is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic due to an illness, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Johnson likely woke up feeling ill and has landed on the team's injury report as a result. Look for Johnson to wind up being a game-time decision Tuesday, but if he is unable to play, either Justise Winslow or Kelly Olynyk would be likely to start in his place, but both would be in line to see additional minutes regardless.