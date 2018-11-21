Heat's James Johnson: Does little in 23 minutes Tuesday

Johnson totaled just four points, four assists, and three rebounds in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 104-92 loss to Brooklyn.

Johnson, playing in just his second game of the season, offered very little fantasy production during his 23 minutes on the court. His playing time increased slightly, up four minutes from Sunday, but he was unable to deliver much on the stat sheet. His role moving forward is likely to be tinged with inconsistency given the depth the Heat have. He has standard league upside but at this stage, is more of a deep league option.