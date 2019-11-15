Heat's James Johnson: Doesn't play in Thursday's win
Johnson (illness) didn't see the floor Thursday in the Heat's 108-97 win over the Cavaliers.
Johnson was cleared to play Thursday, but the Heat may have only been keeping him available in an emergency while he shook off the illness that kept him out the prior two contests. The Heat ran a nine-man rotation against the Cavs, but Johnson or Derrick Jones (hip) could step in as a 10th man Saturday against the Pelicans.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...