Heat's James Johnson: Doesn't play in Thursday's win

Johnson (illness) didn't see the floor Thursday in the Heat's 108-97 win over the Cavaliers.

Johnson was cleared to play Thursday, but the Heat may have only been keeping him available in an emergency while he shook off the illness that kept him out the prior two contests. The Heat ran a nine-man rotation against the Cavs, but Johnson or Derrick Jones (hip) could step in as a 10th man Saturday against the Pelicans.