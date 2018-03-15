Heat's James Johnson: Double-double in Wednesday's OT loss

Johnson scored 18 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 123-119 overtime loss to the Kings.

The veteran forward has seen his workload decrease in recent weeks, taking his production with it -- Johnson's averaged only 9.0 points, 3.7 boards, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks in 22.1 minutes over the last 10 games. His ability to contribute in multiple categories does give him a decent fantasy floor, but he'll need to start seeing minutes at least in the high 20s again on a regular basis if he's going to retain value in shallower formats.