Heat's James Johnson: Double-double off bench Sunday

Johnson scored 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt) while adding a team-high 11 rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 103-102 win over the Jazz.

All five Miami starters scored in double digits, but Johnson was the only member of the second unit to match their production as coach Erik Spoelstra used a short bench during the afternoon affair. It was the veteran forward's third double-double of the season, and while his numbers are down slightly from 2016-17, he remains a key component in the Heat rotation.