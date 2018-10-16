Heat's James Johnson: Doubtful for Wednesday

Johnson (illness) will travel with the Heat for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Magic, but is not expected to play, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Johnson missed the entire preseason due to a sports hernia and is also working through an illness, so he likely needs more time to work his way back to full strength. The big man also needs to get his legs under him and make sure his conditioning is up to par, so that should keep him out for at least Wednesday's contest. However, with the Heat heading into a back-to-back set, there's certainly a chance Johnson is also held out Thursday. All that said, a return doesn't appear to be too far off and Johnson could push for a starting role once he's a full go.