Heat's James Johnson: Doubtful Saturday
Johnson has been diagnosed with a slight left AC sprain and is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Pistons.
Johnson exited Thursday's game against the Sixers due to the shoulder injury, and it's possible he misses extended time. Assuming he's sidelined Saturday, Derrick Jones and Kelly Olynyk figure to see extra run.
