Heat's James Johnson: Drills three treys in win
Johnson totaled 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds across 28 minutes Friday night against the Wizards.
Johnson has been impressive from beyond the arc of late, knocking down three shots from three in each of his preceding two contests. The 31-year-old has struggled with an illness of late, missing Sunday's matchup and being held to just eight minutes in the game before, although he appears to be at full strength moving forward. While it's good news that he's 100 percent, there isn't much to get excited about given Richardson's performance this year, averaging just 8.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 20 games.
