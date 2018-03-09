Heat's James Johnson: Drops six dimes in Thursday's win

Johnson contributed four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six assists, three steals, two rebounds, and two blocks in 21 minutes during Thursday's 108-99 win over the 76ers.

Johnson made his presence felt in every category except threes and made free throws, tallying quite a line in fairly limited minutes. Despite starting, Johnson only played more minutes than Bam Adebayo, among the 10 players who saw the court. With as much depth as the Heat have, Johnson is subjected to limited action on occasion. Even still, he often finds a way to make an impact.