Heat's James Johnson: Ejected Tuesday, could face suspension

Johnson was ejected in the third quarter of the Heat's 90-89 win over the Raptors on Tuesday after trading punches with Toronto's Serge Ibaka. He finished the night with four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 14 minutes.

Given that Johnson and Ibaka engaged in more than simple pushing and shoving to earn a pair of technical fouls and ejections, it's likely that both players will receive at least a fine for their actions, if not brief suspensions. Since the Heat play again Wednesday against the Pacers, expect an announcement on any further punishment for Johnson to come prior to that contest. If Johnson does receive a suspension, rookie Bam Adebayo, who put up 16 points, 15 rebounds, five blocks and three assists across 33 minutes off the bench Tuesday, would again be in store for extended run.