Heat's James Johnson: Ekes out double-double in Saturday's win
Johnson scored 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 95-91 win over the Hornets.
It wasn't his strongest performance, but Johnson still came through with his fourth double-double of the season. The veteran forward is now averaging 9.3 points, 5.5 boards and 4.1 assists through 12 games in January, and while his occasional big games are enticing, he's a tough player to roster in most fantasy formats.
