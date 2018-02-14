Heat's James Johnson: Excels in bench role with 16 points on Tuesday

Johnson posted 16 points (7-11 G, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and seven rebounds in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 115-112 loss to the Heat.

Johnson has returned to the bench but saw some extra time on the court with Kelly Olynyk (shoulder) out of the lineup on Tuesday. Johnson has ably filled in at multiple positions this season, and although the 30-year-old has had some injury struggles, he makes the most of his time when he's on the floor. Unfortunately, he just doesn't put up big numbers on a regular basis, which makes him too risky to play in most formats.