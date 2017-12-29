Heat's James Johnson: Expected to miss next two games

Johnson (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Nets, and coach Erik Spoelstra said he expects him to sit out Saturday against the Magic, as well, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Johnson was able to return from a four-game absence to play eight minutes in Saturday's loss to the Pelicans, but he aggravated an ankle injury and is expected to miss at least two more contests. On a more positive note, Johnson was able to go through limited parts of practice Thursday, so it doesn't appear as though he'll be sidelined for more than a handful of games. The Heat are also expected to be without Justise Winslow and Dion Waiters through the weekend.