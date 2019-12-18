Heat's James Johnson: Expected to rejoin Heat on Friday
Johnson (personal), who is out Wednesday against the 76ers, is expected to rejoin the Heat ahead of Friday's matchup against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson, who hasn't seen the court since Nov. 27, has been out recently due to a personal matter. However, it's likely he'll be available to play Friday. Still, he's provided next to no fantasy value this season, and it doesn't appear that's in line to change.
