Heat's James Johnson: Expected to remain out Wednesday
Johnson (abdomen) practiced Monday but is not expected to play Wednesday against the Knicks, Tim Reynolds of the AP reports.
Johnson continues to work back up to full speed after recovering from a sports hernia, and while his return to practice is a major step in the right direction, the Heat appear intent to continue exercising caution. Assuming Johnson remains out Wednesday, his next chance to debut would come Saturday against Portland.
