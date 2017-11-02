Heat's James Johnson: Expected to travel with team

Head coach Erik Spoelstra said Johnson (knee) will travel with the team to Denver on Thursday, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Johnson missed Wednesday's game against the Bulls with knee tendinitis, but it doesn't appear the issue will keep him sidelined too long. Spoelstra said his level of concern with Johnson's knee isn't high, though he wouldn't say anything regarding the 30-year-old's availability for Friday's game against the Nuggets. Look for his status to clear up closer to tipoff.