Heat's James Johnson: Fails conditioning test

Johnson will miss the start of camp after failing to meet the Heat's conditioning standards, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Miami's conditioning expectations are notoriously high, but this is nonetheless somewhat of a disappointing development for Johnson, who's entering his fourth season with the team. Johnson will not be allowed to practice until he meets the Heat's requirements. Miami kicks off the preseason on Oct. 8 against the Spurs.

