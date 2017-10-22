Heat's James Johnson: Fills up stat sheet in Saturday's start
Johnson posted 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight assists, five blocks, and four rebounds in 30 minutes during Saturday's 112-108 win over the Pacers.
Johnson earned the start at power forward next to Jordan Mickey, as Hassan Whiteside's absence with a knee bruise resulted in Heat coach Erik Spoelstra bringing Kelly Olynyk off the bench. Whether Johnson is starting or not, he has proven his value as a versatile contributor worthy of consideration across all fantasy formats.
