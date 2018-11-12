Heat's James Johnson: Focusing on getting in shape

Johnson (hernia) said he's waiting until he reaches certain physical benchmarks before returning to game action, the Miami Herald reports. "I want to be in the best shape, and it requires a lot," said Johnson. "I'm just happy I have a GM, head coach and training staff that push me to get there and see the best in my abilities when I am at that weight."

Johnson underwent surgery back in May to address a sports hernia, and he's yet to return to any game action, despite the fact that he's been practicing with the team for nearly a month. The veteran told reporters that he's waiting until he reaches a certain weight and body fat percentage before he gets back on the floor, which is standard protocol within the Heat organization. "When I come back, I'm not trying to be on a minutes restriction," Johnson said. "I feel like I'm getting all the way healthy. So when I'm able to play, I want to play."