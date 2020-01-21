Heat's James Johnson: Goes for season-high 22

Johnson had 22 points (9-11 FG, 4-5 3PT, 0-1 FT) and six rebounds in Monday's win over Sacramento.

With Jimmy Butler (hip) out, Johnson saw an increased role off the bench and took advantage. In a season-high 29 minutes, Johnson went for 22 points -- also a season-high -- on just 11 shots. He also added three assists and a pair of blocks to go with his six boards.