Heat's James Johnson: Goes through shootaround, still questionable

Johnson (ankle) was a participant in morning shootaround and remains questionable for Wednesday's tilt against the Pistons. He will be evaluated later in the day to determine his availability, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.

D'Angelo notes that coach Erik Spoelstra "sounds optimistic" that Johnson will see the floor Wednesday. Johnson has missed six of the past seven contests while nursing ankle inflammation. If he does return Wednesday, Kelly Olynyk, Bam Adebayo and Jordan Mickey are all candidates to see reduced roles.