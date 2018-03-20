Heat's James Johnson: Has game of the season in epic victory

Johnson had 31 points (13-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 46 minutes during Monday's 149-141 victory over the Nuggets.

Johnson was simply amazing in the double overtime victory, scoring a season-high 31 points in the 290 point classic. After a mediocre season, Johnson has found some life over the past five games, just in time for the fantasy playoffs. He will look to continue his strong play in a favorable matchup against the Knicks on Wednesday.