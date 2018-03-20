Heat's James Johnson: Has game of the season in epic victory
Johnson had 31 points (13-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 46 minutes during Monday's 149-141 victory over the Nuggets.
Johnson was simply amazing in the double overtime victory, scoring a season-high 31 points in the 290 point classic. After a mediocre season, Johnson has found some life over the past five games, just in time for the fantasy playoffs. He will look to continue his strong play in a favorable matchup against the Knicks on Wednesday.
More News
-
Heat's James Johnson: Well-rounded stat line in win•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Double-double in Wednesday's OT loss•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Leads team with 20 points•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Drops six dimes in Thursday's win•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Moving into starting five•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Tallies game-high 22 points Wednesday•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...