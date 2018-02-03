Heat's James Johnson: Heads to bench Saturday
Johnson will come off the bench Saturday against the Pistons, Shandel Richardson of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.
Johnson will shift to a reserve role as the Heat go with Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo up front in the absence of Hassan Whiteside (illness). He still should see a fair share of minutes off the bench, though he's struggled to produce lately, averaging just 6.6 points on 38.9 percent shooting over his last five games.
