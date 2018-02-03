Play

Heat's James Johnson: Heads to bench Saturday

Johnson will come off the bench Saturday against the Pistons, Shandel Richardson of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Johnson will shift to a reserve role as the Heat go with Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo up front in the absence of Hassan Whiteside (illness). He still should see a fair share of minutes off the bench, though he's struggled to produce lately, averaging just 6.6 points on 38.9 percent shooting over his last five games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories