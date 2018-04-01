Heat's James Johnson: Late-game heroics go unrewarded
Johnson finished with 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 110-109 loss to Brooklyn.
The Heat had everything to play for, with a win securing their playoff position. Unfortunately, Brooklyn had other ideas, resigning the Heat to another overtime loss. Johnson was invisible in the first three-quarters recording just four points. However, he came alive in the fourth and overtime, almost helping the team pull out the victory. He has been much better lately and needs to be owned in all leagues right now.
More News
-
Heat's James Johnson: Chips in across the board•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Bounces back in loss•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Regresses Wednesday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Has game of the season in epic victory•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Well-rounded stat line in win•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Double-double in Wednesday's OT loss•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...