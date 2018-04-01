Heat's James Johnson: Late-game heroics go unrewarded

Johnson finished with 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 110-109 loss to Brooklyn.

The Heat had everything to play for, with a win securing their playoff position. Unfortunately, Brooklyn had other ideas, resigning the Heat to another overtime loss. Johnson was invisible in the first three-quarters recording just four points. However, he came alive in the fourth and overtime, almost helping the team pull out the victory. He has been much better lately and needs to be owned in all leagues right now.