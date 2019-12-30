Heat's James Johnson: Late scratch Monday
Johnson (illness) will not play Monday against the Wizards.
Johnson is dealing with a stomach bug and will miss at least one game as a result. Even when healthy, the 32-year-old hasn't been a part of Miami's rotation.
