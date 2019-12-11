Heat's James Johnson: Late scratch Tuesday
Johnson, who was not on the injury report, will not play during Tuesday's game against the Hawks due to an illness, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson may have come down with an illness immediately before tipoff, though it's odd that it wasn't acknowledged by the team until the second quarter of Tuesday's game. He should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers until further notice.
