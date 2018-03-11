Heat's James Johnson: Leads team with 20 points

Johnson finished with 20 points (8-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes during Saturday's 129-102 victory over the Wizards.

Johnson's roller coaster season continued, pouring in 20 points from just 9 field-goal attempts. This game was basically over from the opening tip and all the starters saw limited minutes. Despite this impressive performance, Johnson has been far too inconsistent to be owned in standard leagues, however, he does have some upside and could be streamed in if required.