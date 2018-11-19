Heat's James Johnson: Limited to 15 minutes off bench

Johnson played 15 minutes off the bench in his season debut Sunday against the Lakers, finishing with eight points (2-8 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) and two assists.

A sports hernia kept Johnson out of the first month of action, but he returned Sunday in a reserve role behind Justise Winslow. Johnson struggled around the rim, but he knocked down a pair of threes and was a plus-four for the game. The Heat will likely extend Johnson's minutes over the next few games, though it's unclear how significant of a role he'll take on in one of the deeper rotations in the East.