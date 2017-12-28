Heat's James Johnson: Listed as out for Friday
Johnson (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Nets, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Johnson was able to take part in a limited practice session Thursday, so he appears to be nearing a return. That said, the Heat aren't quite ready to bring him back, so he'll sit out Friday, with the hope of then coming back on Saturday against the Magic. With Justise Winslow (knee) also still out, look for the likes of Kelly Olynyk, Bam Adebayo and Jordan Mickey to all fill in with more minutes in the frontcourt.
