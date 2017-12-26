Heat's James Johnson: Listed as out Tuesday vs. Magic
Johnson is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Johnson returned from an ankle injury Saturday against the Pelicans, but he was limited to only eight minutes off the bench and it appears he may have aggravated the ankle issue. As such, the Heat will likely handle Johnson with extra caution going forward, so he should be considered very much questionable for Friday's game against the Nets, which marks the first night of a home/road back-to-back.
