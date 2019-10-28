Heat's James Johnson: Listed out Tuesday
Johnson is listed as out for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
Johnson began the season away from the team while improving his conditioning, and it looks as though his absence will extend for at least one more contest. Assuming his status doesn't change -- which is possible, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel -- Tuesday will mark his fourth consecutive missed game. Johnson's next chance to play will arrive Thursday, when the Heat and Hawks head to Atlanta for a rematch.
