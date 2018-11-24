Heat's James Johnson: Little production in starting role
Johnson tallied just three points to go with five assists and four rebounds in 26 minutes during Friday's 103-96 victory over the Bulls.
Johnson moved into the starting lineup for Friday's game but was unable to take advantage of the situation. He continues to work his way back from injury and has looked very rusty to begin the season. He should be better than this but given the Heat's depth, he is more of a deep league option right now.
