Heat's James Johnson: Logs team-high 36 minutes Wednesday

Johnson recorded 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 117-100 loss to the Spurs.

Johnson has now drawn three straight starts for the Heat after coming off the bench in the season opener, and has turned in strong results, averaging 14.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game since joining the starting lineup. His ability to stuff the stat sheet and play both sides of the court should keep him in the starting lineup until Hasaan Whiteside (knee) returns from injury and the lineup gets shaken up.