Heat's James Johnson: Makes impact off bench versus Pistons

Johnson scored 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with seven assists, five rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 111-107 loss to the Pistons.

Johnson moved back into a reserve role, but he saw plenty of run with Hassan Whiteside missing from the frontcourt rotation and responded with solid multi-category production. Although Johnson has flashed the ability to contribute across the board when his usage is high, the depth of options in Miami have limited his opportunities to produce consistently. Whiteside is expected to return in short order, which will eat into Johnson's role as Kelly Olynyk occupies the four with more regularity.