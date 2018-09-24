Heat's James Johnson: May not be ready for opener
Johnson (sports hernia) indicated Monday that he may not be ready for the start of the regular season, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
It was reported earlier Monday that Johnson was close to 100 percent healthy after undergoing offseason surgery for a sports hernia, but the Heat are leaving open the possibility that he may not be ready for the regular-season opener Oct. 17 against the Magic. That suggests Johnson won't be a participant during the preseason, as he'll likely be brought along slowly. If Johnson is unable to play in the first few games of the regular season, guys like Kelly Olynyk, Justise Winslow and Bam Adebayo would likely be tasked with more minutes at power forward.
