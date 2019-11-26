Heat's James Johnson: May not travel to Houston
Johnson (illness) may not travel with the team to Houston for Wednesday's game, Manny Navarro of The Athletic reports.
Johnson missed Monday's game against the Hornets after becoming ill, and he's in danger of missing his second straight matchup. He'll be considered questionable until further notice.
