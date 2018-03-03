Heat's James Johnson: Moving into starting five
Johnson will start Saturday's game against the Pistons, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.
With Bam Adebayo (personal) out and Kelly Olynyk moving to the bench, Johnson will enter the lineup at one forward spot, while Luke Babbitt will start at the other. Justise Winslow will also shift to the bench.
More News
-
Heat's James Johnson: Tallies game-high 22 points Wednesday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Excels in bench role with 16 points on Tuesday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Makes impact off bench versus Pistons•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Scores eight points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Ekes out double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...