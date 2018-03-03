Heat's James Johnson: Moving into starting five

Johnson will start Saturday's game against the Pistons, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

With Bam Adebayo (personal) out and Kelly Olynyk moving to the bench, Johnson will enter the lineup at one forward spot, while Luke Babbitt will start at the other. Justise Winslow will also shift to the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories