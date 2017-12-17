Heat's James Johnson: MRI for ankle on tap
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said Johnson would undergo an MRI on his right ankle Sunday, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Johnson was diagnosed with a sprain after exiting Saturday's 90-85 win over the Clippers midway through the first quarter, but the MRI will determine if the injury is more severe than the Heat's initial evaluation. Even if Johnson is cleared of any structural damage that would result in a longer-term absence, the forward could be at risk of missing the Heat's two-game road trip, which includes stops in Atlanta on Monday and Boston on Wednesday.
