Heat's James Johnson: Not on injury report
Johnson (knee) is not on the Heat's injury report ahead of their game against the Nuggets on Friday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson was unable to play in Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to knee tendinitis, but he traveled with the team to Denver and should be a full go for Friday's matchup after taking the day off. Johnson will likely return to the starting lineup Friday, where he has typically played anywhere from 25-to-30 minutes.
