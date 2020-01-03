Play

Heat's James Johnson: Not part of rotation versus Raptors

Johnson (coach's decision) did not see the floor during Thursday's 84-76 win over the Raptors.

Johnson was removed from the injury report after being a late scratch for Monday's matchup versus the Wizards due to an illness. He has been held scoreless in four of his six appearances this season and hasn't seen any action at all since back on Nov. 27.

