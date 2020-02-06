Heat's James Johnson: Not warming up
Johnson isn't warming up with the team ahead of Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
It's unclear why Johnson isn't out with the team for warmups, though the speculation is that he may part of the recent trade for Andre Iguodala. Look for more information to come out over the coming days regarding Johnson's status, though, for now, he can tentatively be considered day-to-day.
