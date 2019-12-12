Heat's James Johnson: Off injury report
Johnson (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Johnson is good to go after dealing with an illness earlier in the week. He's appeared in just six games for the Heat this season, posting averages of 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds across 11.3 minutes.
