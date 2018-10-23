Heat's James Johnson: Officially out Wednesday
Johnson (abdomen) participated in Tuesday's practice but has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson has been at practice this last two days, but it looks like the Heat are not in any rush to throw Johnson back into a game. If Johnson continues to practice this week without any issues, he could make his 2018-19 debut against the Trail Blazers on Saturday.
More News
-
Heat's James Johnson: Expected to remain out Wednesday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Officially ruled out Saturday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Out again Thursday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Returns to practice, still questionable for opener•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...