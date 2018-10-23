Heat's James Johnson: Officially out Wednesday

Johnson (abdomen) participated in Tuesday's practice but has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Johnson has been at practice this last two days, but it looks like the Heat are not in any rush to throw Johnson back into a game. If Johnson continues to practice this week without any issues, he could make his 2018-19 debut against the Trail Blazers on Saturday.