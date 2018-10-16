Heat's James Johnson: Officially out Wednesday
Johnson (illness) has officially been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Magic, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Johnson will be traveling with the Heat to Orlando, which provides some optimism that a return may not be too far off. Still, with Miami heading into a back-to-back to start the year, they'll keep Johnson out to limit his workload. There's also a decent chance Johnson is held out Thursday, though confirmation on that likely won't come until game day. With Justise Winslow (hamstring) also expected to sit out, the likes of Bam Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk should get big minutes in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Heat's James Johnson: Doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Returns to practice, still questionable for opener•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Doesn't practice Sunday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Passes conditioning tests•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Status for season-opener in jeopardy•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...