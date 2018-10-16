Heat's James Johnson: Officially out Wednesday

Johnson (illness) has officially been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Magic, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Johnson will be traveling with the Heat to Orlando, which provides some optimism that a return may not be too far off. Still, with Miami heading into a back-to-back to start the year, they'll keep Johnson out to limit his workload. There's also a decent chance Johnson is held out Thursday, though confirmation on that likely won't come until game day. With Justise Winslow (hamstring) also expected to sit out, the likes of Bam Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk should get big minutes in the frontcourt.