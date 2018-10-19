Heat's James Johnson: Officially ruled out Saturday

Johnson (abdomen) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against Charlotte, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Heat are hoping to get Johnson back in the near future, but he'll miss a third straight game to begin the season as he works back from a hernia that kept him out of the entire preseason. With Justise Winslow (hamstring) also expected to sit, Derrick Jones, Jr. and Bam Adebayo will both be set for increased minutes in the frontcourt.