Heat's James Johnson: Offseason sports hernia surgery

Johnson underwent surgery to repair a sports hernia following the Heat's Round 1 series with the 76ers, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

It seems that Johnson finished the season playing with the injury, which is pretty impressive considering he averaged 32.4 minutes per contest over the five-game series. His recovery isn't expected to affect his ability to attend training camp.

