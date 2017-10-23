Heat's James Johnson: On tap for another start
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra hinted that Johnson would draw a second consecutive start at power forward Monday against the Hawks, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.
After coming off the bench for the season opener against the Magic on Oct. 18, Johnson moved up to the top unit in Saturday's 112-108 win over the Pacers with Spoelstra reshuffling the starting lineup to compensate for Hassan Whiteside's (knee) absence. Johnson's appointment allowed Kelly Olynyk, who started at power forward in the opener, to serve as the top frontcourt option off the bench, while the lightly used Jordan Mickey assumed Whiteside's starting role at center, acting mostly as a placeholder. With the lineup swap yielding a victory and Johnson turning in a strong stat line (14 points, eight assists, five blocks and four rebounds in 30 minutes), Spoelstra plans to stick with that configuration again with Whiteside due to miss a second straight contest. Johnson should see a temporary spike in his playing time and output while Whiteside is sidelined, making him an attractive frontcourt option in DFS contests.
