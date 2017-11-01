Heat's James Johnson: Only available in emergency Wednesday

Johnson is dealing with knee tendinitis and is not expected to play Wednesday against the Bulls.

The Heat waited until the last moment to make the announcement, but it explains why Okaro White is getting the starting nod at power forward. Technically, Johnson will be available off the bench, but he'll only be used in an emergency situation.

