Heat's James Johnson: Out 7-to-10 days with ankle bursitis

Johnson's MRI revealed right ankle bursitis and he's expected to be sidelined for 7-to-10 days, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Johnson suffered the injury in Saturday's loss to the Clippers and could now miss around a week and a half of action. That means Johnson is slated to miss at least the next four games, with his first shot to return coming Nov. 26 against the Magic. If Justise Winslow (knee) returns Monday, he could help make up for Johnson's absence and pick up some extra minutes. However, guys like Jordan Mickey, Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo will also likely be tasked with an increased workload in the frontcourt for the next week or so.