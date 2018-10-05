Heat's James Johnson: Out again Friday
Johnson (hernia) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Washington, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
This doesn't come as a huge shock, given Johnson is still recovering from a sports hernia. His next opportunity to take the court will be Monday against Orlando, although there's a chance he could remain out for the entire preseason.
